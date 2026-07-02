"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > "Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/partnership-for-the-future-built-on-trust-pm-modi-and-japan-pm-sanae-takaichi-hold-bilateral-talks20260702120636"> <p class="title">"Partnership for the future, built on trust": PM Modi and Japan PM Sanae Takaichi hold bilateral talks</p> <a>

"Partnership for the future, built on trust": PM Modi and Japan PM Sanae Takaichi hold bilateral talks

Written By:
Last updated: July 2, 2026 12:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

Vienna [Austria], July 2 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran on Wednesday (local time) read stories from Panchatantra to the school children in Vienna.

The Indian Embassy in Vienna, in a post on X, recognised the activity as “Gurukul Diplomacy”.

You Might Be Interested In

“‘Gurukul Diplomacy’ Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran @shambhukumaran reading stories from the Panchatantra to school children in Vienna,” the Embassy wrote.

Furthermore, it highlighted the recently published German-language translation of the Panchatantra for Austrian school children.

“The Embassy had recently published a German-language translation of the Panchatantra for Austrian school children,” it wrote.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran expressed pride over the activity, noting it as an opportunity to create a cultural bridge between India and Austria. He affirmed that the children connected promptly with the Panchatantra tales.

He further thanked Austrian cartoonist Klaus Pitter for vibrant illustrations in the book.

“Heart warming to see Austrian kids connecting so easily with the Panchatantra. Pleased to be part of this cultural bridge that connects continents and generations with a few colourful stories. Special thanks to Austrian cartoonist Klaus Pitter for his vibrant illustrations,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Ambassador has been regularly reading the Panchatantra stories to kids across the nation.

Earlier in June, the Indian Embassy in Austria, in collaboration with the city of Vienna and the ‘Bounce Back’ project at local schools, introduced the next chapter of “Stories from the Panchatantra”, a video podcast series by the renowned Austrian podcaster Thomas Brezina, who narrates timeless Panchatantra stories in German.

During the launch event, the Embassy noted that over fifty enthusiastic students from a Viennese school took part as Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran read selected stories and engaged in conversation with the children, who eagerly shared their favourite characters and the lessons from the stories.

The Panchatantra is an ancient Indian collection of interconnected animal fables and moral stories. They were designed to teach young princes the principles of wise conduct, leadership, and practical life. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cultural-bridgegurukul-diplomacyindia-austriaklaus-pitterpanchatantrashambhu-kumaranthomas-brezinavideo-podcastvienna-school-children

RELATED News

Cycling-French officials told they can cancel Tour stages in extreme heat

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

UPDATE 7-Oil prices little changed as US-Iran peace efforts hold

LATEST NEWS

JPMorgan sees $4,500 gold price in fourth quarter, says risks to downside

IT Ministry to summon Meta on issue of child sexual abuse content on Instagram

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Kone overwhelmed by support after horror injury, vows to return stronger for Canada

Portugal squad greeted by crowds in Toronto after dramatic win over Croatia

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna
"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna
"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna
"Gurukul Diplomacy": Indian envoy to Austria reads Panchatantra stories to school children in Vienna

QUICK LINKS