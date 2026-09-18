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Home > World > HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

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Published: September 18, 2026 14:42:16 IST

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HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

HARBOUR ENERGY PLC: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 2:42 PM IST
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HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

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HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

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HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P
HARBOUR ENERGY PLC <HBR.L>: BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM NEUTRAL; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO 350P FROM 280P

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