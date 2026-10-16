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Home > World > HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

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Published: October 16, 2026 16:33:12 IST

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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 4:33 PM IST
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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK
HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK
HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK
HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE AGREED WITH UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY TO CONTINUE TALKS AT MINISTERIAL LEVEL -FACEBOOK

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