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Home > World > IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

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Published: September 10, 2026 09:32:09 IST

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IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 9:32 AM IST
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IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

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IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

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IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT
IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT
IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT
IMF DITCHED TOP CANDIDATE FOR CHIEF ECONOMIST JOB OVER TRUMP TARIFF REMARKS – FT

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