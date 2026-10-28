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Home > World > IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

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Published: October 28, 2026 02:32:14 IST

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IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 2:32 AM IST
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IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

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IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

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IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT
IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT
IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT
IMF: REACHES STAFF-LEVEL AGREEMENT ON THIRD REVIEW UNDER ARGENTINA'S EXTENDED FUND FACILITY ARRANGEMENT

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