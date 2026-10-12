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Home > World > IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

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Published: October 12, 2026 09:07:16 IST

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IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 9:07 AM IST
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IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

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IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

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IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE
IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE
IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE
IMF'S GEORGIEVA SAYS: GROWTH OF AI COULD CHANGE STRUCTURE OF LABOR MARKET, RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GOVERNMENTS GENERATE TAX REVENUE

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