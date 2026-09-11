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Home > World > INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

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Published: September 11, 2026 20:22:04 IST

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INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 11, 2026 8:22 PM IST
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INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

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INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

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INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION
INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION
INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION
INDIA FOREIGN MINISTRY: PM MODI IN MEETING WITH IRAN'S PEZESHKIAN UNDERSCORED NEED FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ENSURE LASTING PEACE AND STABILITY IN THE REGION

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