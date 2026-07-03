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Home > World > India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade

India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/eam-jaishankar-extends-independence-day-greetings-to-goverment-people-of-belarus20260703111236"> <p class="title">EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to goverment, people of Belarus</p> <a>

EAM Jaishankar extends Independence Day greetings to goverment, people of Belarus

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 11:30:13 IST

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India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): India and Japan have agreed to leverage India’s industrial base to establish a major manufacturing, trade, and investment hub aimed at driving sustainable economic development across Africa.

According to the joint statement released by the two Prime Ministers, the collaborative push is outlined under the newly formulated Strategic Outlook for Expanding Japan-India Cooperation in Africa.

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The initiative seeks to build a powerful synergy between existing frameworks, including the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) mechanism, Japan’s Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), and the Economic Region Initiative of the Indian Ocean-Africa.

By concentrating industrial activities in India, the two nations intend to create a robust supply and investment corridor that supports concrete, sustainable economic growth throughout the African continent.

Beyond their shared commitments in Africa, the two leaders turned their attention to pressing regional security crises, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and its broader regional impact.

The Prime Ministers issued a unified call for the immediate cessation of hostilities in the neighbouring nation. They emphasised the urgent need to create a conducive environment for inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders, reiterating their support for a peaceful, durable solution that is strictly Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned.

Additionally, PM Modi welcomed Japan’s support for India to host the 4th United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in 2030 with the intention to carry forward the spirit and principles of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, such as the importance of investment in disaster risk reduction and “Build Back Better”.

According to the statement, the two leaders expressed commitment to continue cooperating in the field of disaster risk reduction, including through the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction to be held in Sendai, Japan, in 2027.

The two nations agreed to expand policy consultations between their respective foreign ministries, focusing on critical regional developments across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Additionally, they will deepen strategic cooperation on a broad range of multilateral issues, including United Nations reform, space, cyber security, maritime affairs, climate change, counter-terrorism, Arctic policy, and shared policy planning.

Further, according to the joint statement, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the Annual Summit mechanism to advance India-Japan cooperation across a range of sectors.

“Celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons, they renewed their commitment to further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to deepening people-to-people ties with year-long commemorative programmes,” the statement read. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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Tags: africag4iafs-mechanismindia-japan-cooperationmyanmarpm modi’sanae-takaichisouth-china-seasustainable-economyticad-conference

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India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade

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India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade

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India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade
India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade
India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade
India, Japan adopt 'Strategic Outlook' to build manufacturing hub for Africa-bound trade

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