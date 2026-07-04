India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/mos-pabitra-margherita-bihar-governor-represent-india-at-funeral-ceremony-of-ayatollah-ali-khamenei20260703215258"> <p class="title">MoS Pabitra Margherita, Bihar Governor represent India at funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</p> <a>

MoS Pabitra Margherita, Bihar Governor represent India at funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Written By:
Last updated: July 4, 2026 00:33:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that it is working with its ASEAN partners to review and upgrade the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), while negotiations are also progressing on a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India.

Speaking at a special briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, the Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon, said that the AITIGA review is a multilateral process involving all ASEAN member states.

You Might Be Interested In

“It’s a multilateral agreement, so it requires all ASEAN countries together. We of course discussed with all our ASEAN partners about the importance of upgrading, reviewing the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement, which is a very old agreement and probably does not reflect the structures of the economies either in India or in ASEAN.” Tandon said.

He said that the original agreement provides for different levels of tariff concessions by participating countries and that the ongoing review aims to further liberalise trade.

He said, “The review process will try to bring about greater liberalisation on both sides. But mind you, this is a multilateral agreement. So it will be everyone together; we do have continuous conversations with all the significant economies in the ASEAN region, because naturally the negotiations with them will be critical in getting the review process through. But simultaneously, we are also pursuing an upgradation of ties bilaterally, which is, again, a continuous process. So beyond that, one can’t say very much, especially when discussing an agreement that requires negotiating with all ten people at the same time.”

Responding to a question on trade talks with Australia, Joint Secretary (Oceania) Vishwesh Negi said that India and Australia are working towards concluding a balanced CECA.

He said, “As you all are aware, in 2022, India and Australia had signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. Now the effort on the two sides is to finalise a balanced, comprehensive uh economic cooperation agreement. This is being finalised and negotiated by the Ministry of Commerce.”

He added, “We are expecting a balanced document to be adopted on both sides, and our teams are closely engaged. We are working with the Ministry of Commerce on that. So the further rounds of negotiations between our chief negotiators are happening soon.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his upcoming three-nation visit, will travel to Indonesia on July 8-9, Australia on July 10 and New Zealand on July 11.

The visit to Indonesia will see a focus on reviewing the bilateral partnership, while in Australia, PM Modi will participate in the third India-Australia Annual Summit process. Covering New Zealand in the last leg of his visit, PM Modi would become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in forty years. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 4, 2026 12:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asean-ftaceca-negotiationseconomic-cooperationindia trademultilateral-agreementtariff-concessionstrade-liberalization

RELATED News

Cycling-French officials told they can cancel Tour stages in extreme heat

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

UPDATE 7-Oil prices little changed as US-Iran peace efforts hold

Anger mounts due to prolonged power cuts, sparking highway blockades across PoGB

LATEST NEWS

Space startup Katalyst launches orbital rescue mission for aging NASA observatory

JPMorgan sees $4,500 gold price in fourth quarter, says risks to downside

IT Ministry to summon Meta on issue of child sexual abuse content on Instagram

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Kone overwhelmed by support after horror injury, vows to return stronger for Canada

Portugal squad greeted by crowds in Toronto after dramatic win over Croatia

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration to light up New York

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia
India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia
India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia
India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

QUICK LINKS