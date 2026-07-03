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Home > World > Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/indian-missions-in-australia-uae-kuwait-continue-offering-limited-consular-services-outsourcing-on-hold-as-matter-is-subjudice-mea20260703183507"> <p class="title">Indian missions in Australia, UAE, Kuwait continue offering limited consular services; outsourcing on hold as matter is subjudice: MEA</p> <a>

Indian missions in Australia, UAE, Kuwait continue offering limited consular services; outsourcing on hold as matter is subjudice: MEA

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 23:46:12 IST

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Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): A Dubai Court has issued a travel ban against Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director of EVA Live (India & Middle East) and EVENTFAQS Media, in execution proceedings arising out of an alleged unpaid liability of AED 2,998,713 (approximately ₹7 crore).

According to the order issued by the Dubai Courts, the travel ban was ordered last month in Execution case relating to the execution of a notary public deed.

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The order states that Choudhary has been prohibited from travelling and his name has been circulated to all ports and border outlets of the UAE until the dues are satisfied or a bank guarantee covering the claimed amount is furnished.

The court observed that the travel restriction was imposed out of concern over the possibility of the judgment debtor fleeing the jurisdiction.

The order notes that the outstanding debt exceeds AED 10,000 and cites Article 324(1) of the UAE Civil Procedure Law as the legal basis for the restriction. It further clarifies that the travel ban does not prevent criminal proceedings or deportation proceedings from being initiated, where applicable.

The translated order identifies Deepak Choudhary and Jai Prakash Choudhary as the judgment debtors and records that the Ministry of Interior approved and automatically executed the travel ban through its electronic system.

The execution proceedings have been initiated by Hope Nation Events LLC, which is identified in the court documents as the execution applicant. A separate Legal Notice (Announcement) issued by the Dubai Courts on June 12, 2026, states that Choudhary was digitally served with a writ of execution and demand for payment through an automated SMS notification sent to his registered mobile number.

The notice directs the judgment debtor to pay AED 2,998,713.50 to the execution applicant or deposit the amount with the court treasury, in addition to prescribed fees, within seven days from the publication of the notice. It warns that, failing compliance, the Execution Court would proceed with legal measures against him.

The documents produced before the court do not record Choudhary’s response to the execution proceedings. The execution case pertains to the enforcement of a notary public deed and not to a determination of criminal liability. The proceedings relate to recovery of the amount claimed by the execution applicant in accordance with the applicable UAE civil execution process. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 11:46 PM IST
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Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

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Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

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Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues
Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues
Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues
Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

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