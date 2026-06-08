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Home > World > "India stands in solidarity with Philippines": PM Modi expresses grief over deadly Mindanao earthquake

"India stands in solidarity with Philippines": PM Modi expresses grief over deadly Mindanao earthquake

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/bradford-protest-highlights-pakistans-alleged-rights-abuses-in-pojk20260608195153"> <p class="title">Bradford protest highlights Pakistan's alleged rights abuses in PoJK</p> <a>

Bradford protest highlights Pakistan's alleged rights abuses in PoJK

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 20:30:12 IST

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"India stands in solidarity with Philippines": PM Modi expresses grief over deadly Mindanao earthquake

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the southern Philippines, leaving at least 32 dead, dozens injured and widespread destruction in its wake.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today’s earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines.”

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According to the New York Times, a news report, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao on Monday morning at around 7:37 am (local time), making it the strongest quake to hit the Philippines in 50 years, based on US Geological Survey data.

Civil defence officials of the country, as cited by the news site, said at least 32 people were killed, dozens were injured, and tens of thousands were displaced. The news report added that 19 deaths were recorded in Sarangani and South Cotabato provinces, while a landslide triggered by the quake killed 13 more people in Glan, Sarangani.

Rodrigo O Sosmen, a senior official at the national Office of Civil Defense based in General Santos, told reporters that the full extent of the damage was still emerging.

He said, “We don’t have a complete picture of the damage, but there are plenty of structures that are cracked.”

Authorities said about 134 people were injured and nearly 70, 000 residents were displaced, while several others remain missing as rescue operations continue.

On Monday, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported, citing the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), that Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered immediate coordination with local government units and that over 1.1 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) in Mindanao are available for augmentation to affected families and individuals.

The DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) has also reported that as of June 2, there are 4.7 million FFPs prepositioned nationwide and are available for immediate release during disasters and emergencies, as noted by PNA.

He further noted that the Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of DSWD FOs are also on standby and continuously monitoring and coordinating with LGUs for possible resource augmentation.

“DSWD is more than ready to provide immediate response by supporting the needs of the affected families in the entire Mindanao. In fact, we have directed all Field Offices to coordinate closely with the LGUs and deploy social workers in designated evacuation centres to work with the local social workers,” he said.

Gatchalian also ordered the concerned FOs to deploy their mobile command centres, mobile kitchens, and other needed equipment and resources. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 8:30 PM IST
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Tags: condolence-messagedisaster-responseearthquake-reliefinternational-aidmindanao-earthquakephilippines-solidaritypm modi’

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"India stands in solidarity with Philippines": PM Modi expresses grief over deadly Mindanao earthquake

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"India stands in solidarity with Philippines": PM Modi expresses grief over deadly Mindanao earthquake
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"India stands in solidarity with Philippines": PM Modi expresses grief over deadly Mindanao earthquake
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