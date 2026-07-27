LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/series-yaga-teaser-out-hudson-williams-to-star-in-lead-role20260726233837"> <p class="title">Series 'Yaga' teaser out, Hudson Williams to star in lead role</p> <a>

Series 'Yaga' teaser out, Hudson Williams to star in lead role

Written By:
Last updated: July 27, 2026 08:24:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

Los Angeles [US], July 27 (ANI): Piracy continues to be a major challenge for both the Indian film industry and Hollywood. Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ has become the latest to online piracy. Despite being released only a week ago, the movie was reportedly leaked and widely circulated across multiple social media platforms.

Most recently, a lower-quality version was posted on X Sunday morning, but was pulled down roughly two hours later, only after garnering nearly 50,000 views, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

You Might Be Interested In

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures responded to the film’s leak on social media.

“We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights,” the statement read.

Despite the pirated films, The Odyssey is still dominating at the box office, sailing past $600 million globally in its second weekend.

The film, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus’ (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including battles with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland).

The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 8:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newsfilm-leakfilm-piracynolanthe odysseytom holland

RELATED News

Series 'Yaga' teaser out, Hudson Williams to star in lead role

Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray charge over 2023 London nightclub attack

Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027

John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere

LATEST NEWS

US credit outlook tied to AI investment confidence while consumer sectors face headwinds: Fitch

Riestra rout Boca Juniors 3-0 in Clausura opening round

UPDATE 4-Indonesia central bank governor Perry Warjiyo steps down in surprise move

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data centre build-out

South Korea's Naver jumps 10% on Nvidia's $1 billion investment plan

India's FCNR (B) inflows projected to touch USD 80-85 billion; Already surpassed 2013 levels: SBI Research

Riestra rout Boca Juniors 3-0 in Clausura opening round

UNICREDIT <CRDI.MI>: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 94 FROM EUR 93

Chipmaker CXMT vaults to top of China's valuation with 470% Shanghai debut surge

Chipmaker CXMT vaults to top of China's valuation with 470% Shanghai debut surge

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media
Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media
Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media
Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

QUICK LINKS