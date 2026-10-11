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Home > World > INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

Written By:
Published: October 11, 2026 10:01:08 IST

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INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

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INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

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INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS
INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS
INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS
INDIA'S 'COCKROACH' MOVEMENT LEADER DIPKE RELEASED FROM DETENTION, LAWYER SAYS

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