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Home > World > INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

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Published: August 15, 2026 14:09:12 IST

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INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 15, 2026 2:09 PM IST
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INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

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INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

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INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD
INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD
INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD
INDONESIA DISASTER AGENCY OFFICIAL: TOLL FROM EARTHQUAKE HAS RISEN TO 38 DEAD

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