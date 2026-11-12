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Home > World > INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

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Published: November 12, 2026 09:15:13 IST

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INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 9:15 AM IST
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INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

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INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

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INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT
INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT
INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT
INDONESIAN POLICE: HAVE ENOUGH INITIAL EVIDENCE TO PURSUE TREASON CHARGES AGAINST FOUR SUSPECTS IN CASE OF WIRETAPPING OF PRESIDENT

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