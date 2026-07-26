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Home > World > IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

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Published: July 26, 2026 21:21:10 IST

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IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 9:21 PM IST
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IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

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IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

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IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR
IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR
IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR
IRAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY ATTACKED IRANIAN COMMERCIAL VESSEL, KILLING A SAILOR

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