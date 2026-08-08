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Home > World > IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

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Published: August 8, 2026 16:58:14 IST

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IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 8, 2026 4:58 PM IST
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IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

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IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

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IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER
IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER
IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER
IRAN, OMAN 'VERY CLOSE' TO AGREEMENT ON NEW SHIPPING ROUTE THROUGH STRAIT OF HORMUZ -IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

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