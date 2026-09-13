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Home > World > IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

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Published: September 13, 2026 18:08:15 IST

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IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 13, 2026 6:08 PM IST
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IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

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IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

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IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM
IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM
IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM
IRANIAN PRESIDENT SAYS TALK WITH ABU DHABI CROWN PRINCE WAS GOOD, "AGREED TO PUT PAST BEHIND US" – TASNIM

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