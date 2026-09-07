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Home > World > IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

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Published: September 7, 2026 13:50:10 IST

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IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 1:50 PM IST
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IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

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IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

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IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT
IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT
IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT
IRAN'S BAGHAEI SAYS PERU BREAKING OFF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS WITH TEHRAN IS NON-CONSEQUENTIAL AS TIES WERE NON-EXISTENT

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