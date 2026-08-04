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Home > World > IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

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Published: August 4, 2026 21:54:05 IST

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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 9:54 PM IST
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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

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IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON SAYS TALKS FOCUSED ON DESIGNATING SAFE INBOUND AND OUTBOUND LANES IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ – STATE MEDIA

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