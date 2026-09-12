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Home > World > IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

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Published: September 12, 2026 01:54:10 IST

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IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 1:54 AM IST
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IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

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IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

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IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA
IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA
IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA
IRAQ PM HAS ORDERED INVESTIGATION INTO THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF THE ATTACKS AND THE PARTIES BEHIND THEM – STATE MEDIA

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