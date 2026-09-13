LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

Written By:
Published: September 13, 2026 02:35:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

VIDEO SHOWS: CEREMONY MARKING THE ARRIVAL OF THE DAKAR 2026 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES FLAME IN DAKAR / SPEECHES FROM OFFICIALS TEMPLATE ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 13, 2026 2:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Americans win 100m events as Kebinatshipi dominates 400m

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

LATEST NEWS

Fire, Revolution clash for third place in Eastern Conference

'Woman Unknown' wins Venice top prize as lone female contender triumphs

Rangers activate RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 3B Josh Jung from IL

Rebel Wilson’s new film celebrates girl power after ‘setback’ in directorial debut

Nico Hoerner’s bases-loaded HBP lifts Cubs past Pirates

Courteney Cox thriller tells 'dysfunctional love story' behind pizza bomber case at TIFF

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

List of winners at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

OpenAI IPO will not happen in 2026 amid AI safety fears, Altman says

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar
Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar
Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar
Dakar 2026 Olympic flame arrives in Dakar

QUICK LINKS