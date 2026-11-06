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Home > World > IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

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Published: November 6, 2026 03:55:02 IST

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IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 6, 2026 3:55 AM IST
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IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

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IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

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IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL
IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL
IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL
IREN EXEC: OUR PLANNED CAPEX FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE FISCAL YEAR IS APPROXIMATELY $15 BILLION – CONF CALL

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