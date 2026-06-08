Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen

Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/tehran-fire-department-says-urban-areas-not-targeted-in-early-morning-blasts20260608085153"> <p class="title">Tehran Fire Department says 'urban areas not targeted' in early morning blasts</p> <a>

Tehran Fire Department says 'urban areas not targeted' in early morning blasts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 09:18:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI): In another major security development amidst escalating regional volatility, the Israeli military announced it has tracked a projectile fired from the direction of Yemen heading towards Israeli territory.

In a brief statement regarding the incoming aerial threat, military authorities confirmed, “Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

You Might Be Interested In

The development occurs against the backdrop of sharply rising friction across West Asia following the recent cross-border missile strikes exchanged between Iran and Israel. While air defence sirens and emergency alerts were triggered as counter-measure operations commenced, the military command did not immediately release specific information regarding the exact launch site or potential casualties and damage.

This multi-front escalation intensified as Israel launched targeted airstrikes against Iran, triggering widespread detonations across several critical cities, according to Iranian state media.

Citing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), state media reported that the sounds of explosions have been reported in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan.

The IRGC further alleged that the Israeli military reportedly used “air-launched ballistic missiles” in the attack.

Confirming the operation, the Israel Defense Forces stated early Monday that it has struck military targets in the western and central region of Iran, though further specific details were not immediately available.

This kinetic escalation follows a high-level diplomatic intervention from Washington.

Axios reported that US President Donald Trump has asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran’s recent missile attack, citing a senior US official and an Israeli source familiar with the conversation.

Later, during a telephonic interview with the Financial Times, Trump asserted that the Israeli Prime Minister will have no option but to accept whatever agreement Washington reaches with Iran, emphasising that the final executive decisions rest with him.

“He won’t have any choice,” Trump said in a phone interview with the Financial Times.

Making his position even clearer, Trump added: “I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots.”

These sharp remarks from the US President came after the cross-border escalation marked the most serious violation yet of the ceasefire that was agreed upon in early April.

Despite the heavy missile bombardment, Trump indicated that he does not want Israel to retaliate.

Prior to his conversation with Netanyahu, Trump told Axios that he planned to urge the Israeli leader not to respond militarily to Iran’s missile attack.

A senior US official stated that the Trump administration had not given Israel a “green light” for its strike in Beirut on Sunday.

The official noted that Trump utilised the telephone call with Netanyahu to argue that the current juncture was not the time for further escalation.

“He told Netanyahu to hold off because ‘we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal,'” the official said.

The US administration reportedly believes there is still a viable opportunity to secure an agreement with Iran and wants to prevent any action that could derail those diplomatic efforts.

The official stated that while Netanyahu pushed back during the conversation, he ultimately “pseudo-agreed” to stand down and avoid immediate retaliation.

The exchange was reportedly far less confrontational than a tense discussion between the two leaders last week.

The senior official further noted that Trump did not raise his voice during Sunday’s discussion, adding, “We think the president bought a little bit of time. He is pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran. I don’t think anything is imminent in terms of an Israeli strike.”

Although Trump remains committed to a diplomatic resolution, he sounded less certain that an agreement with Iran is close than he has in recent months.

Since Vice President JD Vance led the first round of talks with Iran, Trump had repeatedly projected optimism about the chances of a breakthrough.

This time, however, his tone was more cautious.

“I think the deal is going on,” Trump told FT, adding, “We’ll see what happens.”

Even so, he insisted that the missile strikes would not affect his thinking.

“The deal may make it on its own merit, or not, but this will not have any effect on it,” he said.

Conversely, the Trump administration appeared convinced that negotiations with Iran have reached a critical stage.

“We are in a moment in time, then why we jeopardise a potential deal when you are in the fourth quarter,” the US official told Axios.

“The President thinks that we have been in this thing for three months, now is the time to end this thing,” the official added.

When asked about the potential consequences if negotiations ultimately collapsed, Trump’s response suggested that military options remain on the table.

“It means one of two things,” he said.

“Number one, it would mean that possibly we would go in and take care of the rest of the place that we didn’t take care of militarily,” he told FT.

Trump then pointed to economic pressure as another alternative.

“Or it would just mean that we would keep the blockade on Iran because the blockade has probably been more powerful than any attack that was ever made on that country,” he said.

Meanwhile, state-run media reported Sunday that a senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader stated Tehran has threatened to block Bab al-Mandab, another vital maritime corridor in the Middle East, if Israel escalates its attack. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 9:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bab-almandab-threatceasefire-breakdown-riskIran nuclear talksIsrael Iran escalationmiddle-east-volatilityregional security crisistehran-airstrike-reportstrump-netanyahu-disputeWest Asia conflictyemen-missile-threat

RELATED News

PM Modi, Kuwait's Amir hold talks on West Asia situation

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

BRIEF-Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's Board Elects Chairman

Firing on peaceful protesters in PoJK similar to Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Former J-K top cop S P Vaid

LATEST NEWS

Chinese hackers pose biggest espionage threat to tech firms, CrowdStrike says

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

Centre extended support of Rs 1.23 lakh crore to OMCs to offset under-recoveries due to West Asia crisis: Sources

S8UL's Apex Legends team qualifies for Esports World Cup 2026

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

'It's a big distraction': Knicks fans lament road closures, Trump's attendance at MSG

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

Cranberries and Digestive Health: Supporting the Stomach and Gut from Within

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen
Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen
Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen
Israel activates air defence systems to intercept incoming missile launched from Yemen

QUICK LINKS