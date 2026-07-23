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Home > World > U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

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Published: July 23, 2026 20:03:05 IST

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U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 8:03 PM IST
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U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

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U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

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U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD
U.S. NATURAL GAS FUTURES EXTEND GAINS, UP 0.7%, AFTER EIA REPORTS SLIGHTLY SMALLER-THAN-EXPECTED STORAGE BUILD

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