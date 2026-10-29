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Home > World > JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

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Published: October 29, 2026 05:19:17 IST

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JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 5:19 AM IST
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JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

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JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

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JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE
JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE
JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE
JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN 0.4% IN EARLY TRADE

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