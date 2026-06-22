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Home > World > JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war

JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/m777a2-howitzer-support-package-worth-usd-230-million-for-india-ready-to-be-concluded-us-envoy-sergio-gor20260622223110"> <p class="title">M777A2 howitzer support package worth USD 230 million for India ready to be concluded: US envoy Sergio Gor</p> <a>

M777A2 howitzer support package worth USD 230 million for India ready to be concluded: US envoy Sergio Gor

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 23:16:11 IST

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JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Monday claimed that Iran would allow nuclear inspectors to return to the country after what he called a “very, very good” first day of US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland. He stated that this progress established a “good foundation” for a potential final agreement.

On Monday, the United States confirmed a temporary suspension of sanctions on the Iranian oil industry, enabling the Islamic Republic to produce, market, and transport crude oil and associated commodities until 21 August.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that the decision to pause these restrictions was based on Tehran’s commitment to ensuring “free and open transit” in the Strait of Hormuz and its agreement to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country.

Reflecting on the ongoing diplomatic efforts, JD Vance told reporters at the Burgenstock resort, “We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” further noting that “the final deal is the house… We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

The diplomatic track aims to address long-standing tensions, including Tehran’s nuclear programme and its uranium enrichment activities.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei clarified on Monday that “a very brief discussion took place regarding the nuclear issue, but there was no discussion of details” and that formal nuclear negotiations had not yet commenced.

Meanwhile, Israeli leadership has voiced strong concerns regarding the memorandum signed last week, maintaining that its forces will remain in southern Lebanon and reserve the right to respond to any security threats.

Mediators stated that Washington and Tehran have established communication lines to mitigate conflict in Lebanon and ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Additionally, Iran is expected to receive some form of sanctions relief, including the unfreezing of certain assets.

Mediators confirmed that negotiators reached an agreement on a “roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days”, with technical discussions scheduled to continue throughout the week in Switzerland.

They reported that “encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks”, alongside a dedicated contact channel designed to “avoid incidents and miscommunication” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, a “de-confliction cell” involving the parties concerned and Lebanese authorities has been established to prevent the resumption of hostilities. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 11:16 PM IST
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JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war

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JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war

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JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war
JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war
JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war
JD Vance claims Iran to allow nuclear inspectors; hails "good foundation" to end war

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