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Home > World > LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

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Published: October 18, 2026 10:42:21 IST

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LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2026 10:42 AM IST
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LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

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LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

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LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY
LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY
LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY
LATVIA ISSUES 'YELLOW' AIR WARNING IN SOME SOUTHERN REGIONS BORDERING LITHUANIA, INDICATING 'POSSIBLE THREAT' OF DRONE APPROACHING – LATVIAN ARMY

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