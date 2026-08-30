Ligue 1 Standings

Aug 30 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Lille 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 2 Lyon 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 ………………………………. 3 Troyes 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ……………………….

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