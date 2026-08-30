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Home > Hollywood > 'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release

'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release

'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: August 30, 2026 13:39:13 IST

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'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Paramount Pictures has officially greenlit a sequel to ‘Days of Thunder’, with Tom Cruise returning as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle and Anne Hathaway joining the franchise.

The high-profile racing film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 2, 2028, as per Deadline.

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The announcement was made on August 29 from Daytona International Speedway during NASCAR’s regular-season finale.

Cruise also shared the news on his social platforms, posting a picture of himself and Hathaway leaning against a NASCAR race car.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcoZAr9sCdj/

The sequel marks the first time Cruise and Hathaway will share the screen. While plot details remain under wraps, Hathaway is expected to play a team owner and engineer in the follow-up.

Cruise will reprise his role as Cole Trickle, the hot-headed rookie stock car driver he portrayed in the original 1990 film.

Paramount has tapped Jonathan Levine to direct the sequel, with Will Staples writing the script.

Cruise is also producing the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.

The film is being prepared for premium theatrical formats, including IMAX, Dolby cinemas, 4DX and other premium large-screen formats, as per Deadline.

Released in the summer of 1990, ‘Days of Thunder’ was directed by the late Tony Scott and written by Robert Towne.

Cruise played Trickle, a rookie stock car driver who joins NASCAR and faces personal and professional challenges on his path to success.

The original film earned USD 82.6 million at the domestic box office and USD 157.9 million worldwide.

The original cast also included Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams and Michael Rooker. Cruise conceived the story, while Don Simpson and Bruckheimer produced the film.

Hathaway joins the project after a busy summer that included ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘The End of Oak Street’.

She is next set to appear in ‘Verity’, which is scheduled to bow in October.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is also gearing up for the release of ‘Digger’ which is scheduled to be released worldwide in theatres on October 2. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 30, 2026 1:39 PM IST
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'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release

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'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release

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'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release
'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release
'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release
'Days of Thunder' 2: Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway join sequel for 2028 release

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