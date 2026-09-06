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Home > World > Ligue 1 Standings

Ligue 1 Standings

Ligue 1 Standings

Written By:
Published: September 6, 2026 20:36:07 IST

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Ligue 1 Standings

Sep 6 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 2 Lyon 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ……………………………….. 3 Lille 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ……………………….

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 6, 2026 8:36 PM IST
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