Ligue 1 Standings

Nov 7 (OPTA) – Standings for the Ligue 1 on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris SG 9 6 2 1 21 10 20 2 Lille 9 5 3 1 12 6 18 …………………………………. 3 Lyon 9 5 2 2 15 7 17 ……………

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