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Home > World > Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/vance-witkoff-kushner-meet-pakistan-pm-sharif-army-chief-munir-in-burgenstock-ahead-of-us-iran-peace-talks20260621164312"> <p class="title">Vance, Witkoff, Kushner meet Pakistan PM Sharif, Army chief Munir in Burgenstock ahead of US-Iran peace talks</p> <a>

Vance, Witkoff, Kushner meet Pakistan PM Sharif, Army chief Munir in Burgenstock ahead of US-Iran peace talks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 17:07:11 IST

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Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway in Burgenstock, the Iranian government said on Sunday.

The Tehran further informed that separate consultations will be held with the Pakistani side as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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“A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway. Separate consultations with the Pakistani side are also scheduled as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum,” Iran government said in a post on X.

According to the Iranian government, Tehran and Washington are set to participate in quadrilateral talks in the afternoon with representatives of Qatar and Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Iran government said, “A four-party meeting involving Iran, the United States, Qatar and Pakistan will follow. Baghaei said the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum, signed on June 18, will not be re-signed; discussions will focus on implementation and follow-up mechanisms.”

Iran further said that the Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland late last night and that the Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi held a bilateral meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation’s first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Talks between Iran and the US are set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock.

Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, “The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today.”

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency. The IRGC Navy is also not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 5:07 PM IST
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Tags: 14-point-memorandumBilateral Meetingburgenstockdiplomacyiranislamabad-memorandumnegotiationspakistanqatarSwitzerland

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Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

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Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

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Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks
Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks
Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks
Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

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