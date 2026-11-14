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Home > World > META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

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Published: November 14, 2026 01:25:09 IST

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META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 1:25 AM IST
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META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

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META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

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META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ
META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ
META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ
META'S APP, CURRENTLY CALLED TAKES, EMPLOYEES CAN WAGER ON THE OUTCOME OF QUESTIONS USING ‘CRED,’ NOT REAL MONEY – WSJ

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