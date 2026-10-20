MLB Results

Oct 20 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS) TAMPA BAY 7 Cleveland 3 CLE 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 – 3 TB 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 2 X – 7

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)