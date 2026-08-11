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Home > World > MLB Results

MLB Results

MLB Results

Written By:
Published: August 11, 2026 07:28:08 IST

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MLB Results

Aug 11 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Monday (home team in CAPS) TORONTO 2 Boston 1 BOS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 1 TOR 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 X – 2

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 7:28 AM IST
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