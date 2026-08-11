MLB Results

Aug 11 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Monday (home team in CAPS) TORONTO 2 Boston 1 BOS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 1 TOR 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 X – 2

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