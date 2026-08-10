MLB Results

Aug 9 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) WASHINGTON 7 Cincinnati 1 CIN 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 WSH 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 X – 7

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