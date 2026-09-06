MLB Results

Sep 5 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Saturday (home team in CAPS) San Francisco 9 NY METS 5 SF 1 0 2 0 3 0 0 2 1 – 9 NYM 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 – 5

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)