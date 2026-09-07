MLB Results

Sep 6 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) CINCINNATI 12 Milwaukee 8 MIL 0 0 0 3 3 0 0 1 1 – 8 CIN 1 2 1 2 3 0 0 3 X – 12

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