MLB Results

Sep 26 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Saturday (home team in CAPS) NY Mets 7 WASHINGTON 1 NYM 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 2 – 7 WSH 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1

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