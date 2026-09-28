MLB Results

Sep 27 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) WASHINGTON 6 NY Mets 4 NYM 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 4 WSH 1 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 X – 6

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