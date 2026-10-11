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Home > World > MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS

MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS

MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS

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Published: October 11, 2026 19:13:22 IST

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MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS

MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2026 7:13 PM IST
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MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS

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MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS
MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS
MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS
MONTE PASCHI TO HOLD MONDAY BOARD MEETING ON M&A SITUATION FOLLOWING INTESA SANPAOLO SPA’S INCREASED OFFER- BLOOMBERG NEWS

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