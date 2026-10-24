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Home > World > NCAAF Results

NCAAF Results

NCAAF Results

Written By:
Published: October 24, 2026 05:57:12 IST

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NCAAF Results

Oct 24 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NCAAF games on Friday (home team in CAPS) North Carolina Central 31 DELAWARE STATE 12

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 5:57 AM IST
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NCAAF Results

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