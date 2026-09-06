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Home > World > NCAAF Results

NCAAF Results

NCAAF Results

Written By:
Published: September 6, 2026 23:44:18 IST

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NCAAF Results

Sep 6 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NCAAF games on Sunday (home team in CAPS) CAMPBELL 28 Western Carolina 19

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 6, 2026 11:44 PM IST
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