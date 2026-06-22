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Home > World > NEET 2026 "successfully conducted" in Qatar, 598 students take exam: Indian Embassy

NEET 2026 "successfully conducted" in Qatar, 598 students take exam: Indian Embassy

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/technical-malfunction-results-in-internal-explosion-at-ras-laffan-industrial-city-factory-in-qatar-leaving-several-injured20260622034122"> <p class="title">Technical malfunction results in internal explosion at Ras Laffan Industrial City factory in Qatar, leaving several injured</p> <a>

Technical malfunction results in internal explosion at Ras Laffan Industrial City factory in Qatar, leaving several injured

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 04:30:12 IST

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NEET 2026 "successfully conducted" in Qatar, 598 students take exam: Indian Embassy

Doha [Qatar], June 22 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Qatar announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 was successfully conducted in Doha, with 598 students appearing for the examination.

In a post on X on Sunday, the Indian mission thanked the National Testing Agency (NTA), Indian schools in Qatar, and all stakeholders involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination.

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The embassy also extended its best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination and are awaiting their results.

“NEET 2026 was successfully conducted in Doha, Qatar. A total of 598 students appeared from Doha. We thank NTA, Indian schools in Qatar and everyone involved for the smooth conduct of the examination. Wishing all candidates the very best!” the Embassy of India in Qatar said.

The examination is one of India’s most important entrance tests for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes and is also conducted at select overseas centres for eligible Indian and foreign candidates.

Earlier in the day, the high-stakes re-examination for the NEET 2026 concluded across the country and 14 destinations abroad, even as the process remained under the shadow of the paper leak controversy. The examination saw over 20 lakh candidates appearing at 5,440 centres under a multi-layered security net.

The NTA said the examination was conducted smoothly across the country. The examination was held in 13 languages under extensive security measures, including Aadhaar-based biometric and facial authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, two-layer frisking and real-time monitoring through command-and-control centres established at the NTA, the Ministry of Education, state headquarters and district collectorates.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his “complete faith” in the NTA and state administrations, urging students to appear fearlessly. Speaking to reporters, the minister appealed to political stakeholders not to jeopardise the future of India’s new generation or make a mockery of the system. He emphasised that nearly 22 lakh students were taking the test and requested that nothing be done to impact their mental health.

Across states, students broadly described Physics as the most challenging section, while Biology was considered comparatively easier, and Chemistry ranged from moderate to difficult.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the re-examination was conducted smoothly with full security arrangements.

“So far, we have not received any complaints regarding a question paper leak. NTA is working aggressively to ensure the integrity of the process. We are 100 per cent confident,” Singh told reporters.

He added that the evaluation process would begin shortly and results would be announced faster than usual, noting that the agency compressed the entire exam cycle into a record 37 days.

The NTA reported that nearly seven lakh personnel, including police teams and observers, were mobilised for the conduct of the exam. Special provisions were also made for over 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 81 candidates with serious medical conditions. This included a candidate undergoing chemotherapy and another recovering from a road accident, ensuring that every eligible student could attempt the test.

With the examination now completed, attention shifts to the evaluation process. The NTA has indicated that results will be announced faster than usual, citing the compressed timeline under which the re-examination was organised. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 4:30 AM IST
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Tags: dental-programmesdoha-qatarindian embassyindian studentsmedical-entranceNEET UG 2026nta-examinationoverseas-test-centres

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NEET 2026 "successfully conducted" in Qatar, 598 students take exam: Indian Embassy

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NEET 2026 "successfully conducted" in Qatar, 598 students take exam: Indian Embassy
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