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Home > World > NFL Results

NFL Results

NFL Results

Written By:
Published: August 16, 2026 01:33:17 IST

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NFL Results

Aug 15 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NFL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS) BUFFALO 29 Carolina 14 Minnesota 13 NY GIANTS 10

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 1:33 AM IST
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