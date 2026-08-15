NFL Results

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Aug 15 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NFL games on Friday (home team in CAPS) WASHINGTON 20 Miami 7 Tampa Bay 24 NY JETS 16
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Aug 15, 2026 7:38 AM IST
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