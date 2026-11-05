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Home > World > NHL Results

NHL Results

NHL Results

Written By:
Published: November 5, 2026 08:44:12 IST

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NHL Results

Nov 5 (Stats Perform) – Results from the NHL games on Thursday (home team in CAPS) Ottawa 2 BUFFALO 1

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 8:44 AM IST
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