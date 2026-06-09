"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > "No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/kashmiri-diaspora-in-manchester-holds-prayer-gathering-seeks-probe-into-reported-killings-in-pojk20260609232211"> <p class="title">Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK</p> <a>

Kashmiri diaspora in Manchester holds prayer gathering, seeks probe into reported killings in PoJK

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 23:31:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): South African High Commissioner Anil Sooklal on Tuesday criticised the exclusion of South Africa from this year’s G20 summit scheduled in the United States, saying no single country has the authority to unilaterally alter the composition or functioning of the grouping.

Speaking on South Africa not being invited to this year’s G20 summit proceedings, Sooklal stressed that the G20 operates on the principles of inclusivity and consensus.

You Might Be Interested In

“No one country has the right to go and unilaterally change the makeup of the G20. The exclusion of South Africa from G20 proceedings this year under the USA is a unilateral process, and fellow G20 countries have spoken out in disagreement with this decision,” Sooklal said.

The South African envoy said any attempt to sideline member countries undermines the foundational principles on which the grouping functions.

“If you want to preserve and strengthen the G20, then we need to preserve the inclusive processes and respect the consensus-based nature of the G20 and not allow unilateral action to undermine a very important global body,” he added.

Sooklal’s remarks come amid discussions surrounding participation and representation within the G20, which brings together major economies to address global economic, financial and development challenges.

In November last year, US President Donald Trump has announced that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, while sharply criticising the South African government over what he described as “horrific Human Rights abuses”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human rights abuses endured by Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers.”

“To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them,” he added.

The US boycotted the 2025 meeting in South Africa amid unfounded accusations that the government there is committing genocide against White South Africans, CNN reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 11:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: consensusexclusionG20 summitglobal-economyHuman Rightssouth africaus-boycott

RELATED News

Achieving true energy independence beneficial for development: Uruguay envoy praises India's renewable energy push

UPDATE 2-Devon Energy sees 2026 output at 1.38 mln boepd after Coterra deal

Slovak envoy underscores growing defence cooperation, says "Slovakia buys defence technologies from India"

Isabelle Harrison eyes making up for lost time as Tempo face Sun

"US must respond": Trump after Iran "shoots down" Apache helicopter patrolling over Strait of Hormuz

LATEST NEWS

SpaceX aims to launch orbital AI computing tests by end of next year, sources say

SATCON Regional 2026 to Champion Vegetarianism, Sustainability and Responsible Business Growth in Surat

Ridhima looks to continue dominance as 7th Leg of WPGT tees off in Mysuru

ARCHIVE: Benfica say Real Madrid intend to hire Mourinho

Super Micro Computer to raise $7 billion in equity offerings to meet AI server demand

SQM rises as Scotiabank says lithium demand, low costs support outlook

Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta and Jayanti Reddy on Human Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Creative Careers at Pearl Academy

Portugal's 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations in Florida disrupted by offshore earthquake

Vegans and human rights activists stage protests in World Cup host Mexico

Super Micro Computer plans to raise $7 billion in equity offerings

"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit
"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit
"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit
"No one country has right to unilaterally change makeup of G20": Envoy on US not inviting South Africa for summit

QUICK LINKS