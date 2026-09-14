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Home > World > OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

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Published: September 14, 2026 22:29:04 IST

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OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 10:29 PM IST
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OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

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OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

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OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL
OIL PRICES PARE GAINS, US AND BRENT CRUDE UP JUST AROUND 1% (AFTER EARLIER TRADING UP AROUND 4%) AFTER US PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS IRAN WANTS DEAL

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